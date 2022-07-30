1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

1st Source has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.