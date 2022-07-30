4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $359,451.85 and $13.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

