626 Financial LLC Sells 697 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

626 Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

