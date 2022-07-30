7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,087,005 shares traded.

7digital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.31.

About 7digital Group

(Get Rating)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 7digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.