A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $63.27. 1,945,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,854. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.