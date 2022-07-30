Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

