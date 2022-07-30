Adappter Token (ADP) Price Reaches $0.0161

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $6.10 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 918,931,872 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html.

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adappter Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adappter Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.