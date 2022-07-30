adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 5.1%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €159.40 ($162.65) and last traded at €161.06 ($164.35). Approximately 1,358,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €169.72 ($173.18).

adidas Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €171.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €199.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.92.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

