aelf Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $93.26 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.40 or 0.99979519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00181613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00131494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032303 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

