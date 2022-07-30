AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 2.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 15,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 151,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
