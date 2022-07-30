Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.22 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 2.4 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. 889,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.