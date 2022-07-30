Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 11,826,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

