Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

AMAL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,297. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $712.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $317,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

