Ambire AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Cap of $27.57 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $27.57 million and $4.48 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.74 or 1.00023462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00131235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

