American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

AEP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.