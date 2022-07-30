American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMIH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. American International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
About American International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.