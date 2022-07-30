American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMIH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. American International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

About American International

(Get Rating)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

