American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $270.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.79.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

