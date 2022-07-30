American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $270.83 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $247.79.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,200,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,469 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 489,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,291 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 451,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

