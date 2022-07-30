Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Shares Down 4.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.36.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.