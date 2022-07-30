Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 773,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,824. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

