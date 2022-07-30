AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.05 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $145.24.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,282. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,295,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

