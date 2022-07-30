Apron Network (APN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $388,569.82

Apron Network (APN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $388,569.82 and $493,456.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Apron Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

