Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:LH opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

