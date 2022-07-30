Arcblock Hits One Day Volume of $1.39 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.04 or 1.00031446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00130966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.