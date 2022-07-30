Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACKAY shares. HSBC cut Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 65.90 to 92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

