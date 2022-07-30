ArGo (ARGO) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week

ArGo (ARGO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. ArGo has a total market cap of $104,153.40 and $32.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.40 or 0.99979519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00131494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.