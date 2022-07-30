Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Arjo AB has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Stories

