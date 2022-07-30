ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 455,550 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. B. Riley reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

