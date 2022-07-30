Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $185.14

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.14 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.32). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.27), with a volume of 81,952 shares.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.02. The stock has a market cap of £201.15 million and a P/E ratio of 296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.40 ($5,981.20).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

