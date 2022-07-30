Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ATCMF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
About Atico Mining
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.