Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATCMF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

