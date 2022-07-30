Augur Trading Down 0.1% This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Augur coin can now be purchased for about $8.56 or 0.00036044 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $94.15 million and $13.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,745.18 or 0.99997367 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004802 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004033 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00131609 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033297 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.