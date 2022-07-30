Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Hits $11.30 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $308,980.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.64 or 0.00088418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.40 or 0.99979519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00131494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

