Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

ATHM stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

