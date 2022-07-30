Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $68.26 on Friday. Azenta has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.