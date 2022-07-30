B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 23rd

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 406,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 192,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,019,983.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,649,499 shares in the company, valued at $264,679,028.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 17,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $853,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,619,652.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 192,529 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,019,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,649,499 shares in the company, valued at $264,679,028.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 321,437 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,504 in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 66.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

