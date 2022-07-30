B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 23rd

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 406,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.24.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 66.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.
