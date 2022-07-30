Bank of America Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $218.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $233.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.