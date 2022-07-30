Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.
Shares of BAX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,696. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
