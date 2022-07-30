Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BAX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,696. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.