Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $76.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

