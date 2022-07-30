BiFi One Day Volume Tops $273,482.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 3% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $273,482.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00102693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00240918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008010 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

