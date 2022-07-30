Binance USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.86 billion and $7.38 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,396.56 or 1.00000411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00130979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,858,623,534 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

