Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 30,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 31,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Bioxytran Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.