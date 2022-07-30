Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 30,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 31,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Bioxytran Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
