BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $643,060.07 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $643,060.07 and $82,636.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

