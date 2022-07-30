BitNautic Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,546.00 (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $12,546.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,608.15 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. "

