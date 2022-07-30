BitTube Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $256,998.27 and approximately $59.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00657418 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 350,002,527 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

