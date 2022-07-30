BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.55. 50,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,723. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

