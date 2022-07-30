BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 72,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,767. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

