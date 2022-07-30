Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.96

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 159059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.