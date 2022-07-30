BOMB Market Capitalization Reaches $247,791.49 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $247,791.49 and $141,320.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.69 or 1.00094553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00045053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00029358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,362 coins and its circulating supply is 890,574 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.