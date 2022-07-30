BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of BOXS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 983,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,763. BoxScore Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, and distribution of technical minerals. Its project consists of 102 Federal mining claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

