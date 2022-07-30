BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BoxScore Brands Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of BOXS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 983,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,763. BoxScore Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
